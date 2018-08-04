General Hospital spoilers: JaSam share a touching moment, Carly is on the verge of a breakdown, Michael holds baby Jonah

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday, August 6, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap promise that the fallout from the botched ‘Bring Nelle to Justice’ campaign is just getting started!

Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) remain fugitives from the law. After all that she’s been through, including hearing that her unborn grandbaby died, Carly is on the brink of a nervous breakdown. She’s been pumped full of lawd knows what kind of drug cocktails at Ferncliff, and now she’s coming down from them.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to assuage her irritation to no avail. In fact, she turns on him and yells that she has to stop this charade now. She doesn’t want to retreat to the frozen tundra that is Canada, she wants to help her kids through this traumatic time.

He reminds Carly that she can’t be free and clear until Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is convicted for her crimes. But as usual, Carly doesn’t want to listen to reason: Uh oh!

Elsewhere a major irony of epic proportions takes place as an emotional Michael (Chad Duell) asks Brad to hold the baby—he doesn’t know it’s really his baby that Nelle swapped out with a poor, deceased babe. Will his fatherly instincts kick in and notice that he instantly feels connected to Jonah?

JaSam have another special moment. Stone Cold (Steve Burton) can’t stand the thought of being jailed and away from Sam (Kelly Monaco)!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.