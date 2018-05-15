General Hospital spoilers: Is Nelle leaving?, Sonny can’t handle Carly’s crisis

General Hospital spoilers for the Wednesday May 16, 2018, episode of ABC’s super sudser are focused on a nervous nelly Port Charles mobster and his troubled, tortured state of mind.

Last week Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) went to infamous Croton and dug up the grave in which a young Sonny buried one of his many, many, enemies. Oops, it was empty!

Almost. Jason pulled out a gaudy money clip that Sonny confirmed belonged to the deceased. But where was the body and the non-smoking gun? Not in the grave, much to Sonny’s dismay.

Does anyone else find it hilarious how he keeps moaning that forensics wasn’t a thing 30 years ago? Which is why he must retrieve evidence of his crime — his paw prints are all over the body and the gun!

On Monday Sonny was stunned to find that Jason was telling the truth, and by Wednesday the Dimpled Don is a nervous wreck. Fans know that things don’t go well for anyone within twenty miles of Sonny when he’s troubled!

He will try to figure out what went wrong, but before he can he has to deal with Carly (Laura Wright) and her, “I’m not crazy!” drama rearing its ugly head.

After Sonny confronted a distraught Carly at the hospital where Nelle and her unborn baby lay after being pushed down a flight of stairs by a resentful Carly, he can’t get the tragic scenario out of his head.

Carly insists she did nothing wrong, but Sonny’s response will shock you! Already fans are speculating that Sonny will take care of Carly’s latest problem by taking care of Nelle. Does that mean she is leaving General Hospital?

Meanwhile, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is caught between a rock and a hard place. She was at the ill-fated baby shower, will she help or condemn Carly?

Elsewhere, everyone’s favorite auntie, Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), finds a reason to be optimistic. But explosive show spoilers reveal that her positivity is short-lived. What could possibly happen to such a bright and lovely lady?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.