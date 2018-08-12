General Hospital spoilers: Griffin gets slapped, Liz deals with Cameron, Jason comes to the rescue!

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday, August 13, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap hint that the teen scene is heating up in Port Charles, while Kiki’s trial continues to cause major outlandish ripples!

Griffin (Matt Cohen) must face the prospect of perjury or ruining his reputation and relationship with Ava (Maura West). Does the father/doctor tell the truth that he had revenge sex with Kiki (Hayley Erin)?

In the midst of the chaos, Kiki and legal eagle Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) huddle and consult. It doesn’t look good, but there’s always hope, right? Well, it turns out that hope called in sick that day!

Not only does Griffin ruin Ava and Kiki’s relationship, he gets a wallop across the face for spilling his dirty secret on the stand. Ava gives him what for, but she must have forgotten that she did the same thing to Kiki with Morgan?

Elsewhere, Liz finds her son Cameron (William Lipon) at the PCPD. He admits to shoplifting, but enrages his mom by playing coy. Of course, Joss (Eden McCoy) was with him at the time, so will he snitch on his buddy?

In the meantime it looks like her friendship with Cam may kill Joss’ relationship with Oscar (Garren Stitt). Oscar knows a rat when he sees one, but Joss sticks up for her delinquent friend, causing waves of friction.

Finally, Jason (Steve Burton) is called upon to help save Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) from their ordeal!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.