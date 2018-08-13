General Hospital spoilers: Franco has to apologize, Kiki can’t handle the pressure anymore, Alexis tries to save a life

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday August 14, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap promise that the courtroom is the place to be as all eyes are on Kiki and Dr. Bensch: who is the victor?

Kiki (Hayley Erin) has a ton of problems now that she’s been exposed in her affair with Griffin (Matt Cohen). Will she lose her sexual harassment trial against pervy Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva)?

Maybe the better question is, will she lose her mom? Ava (Maura West) has made it clear with the back of her hand just how she feels about her former (we guess) himbo boyfriend. But how things shake out between her and her daughter may surprise you!

Poor Franco must make amends. It was his faux pas that exposed the sordid revenge sex, and now he feels lower than a snake’s belly. Who is anyone will forgive him for trying to do the right thing?

Probably not legal eagle Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Her case now is in shatters because of his clumsy text fingers. Can she send him to jail for texting while stupid?! In the meantime she has a hard time maintaining her composure and you know what happens when Alexis is a hot mess!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.