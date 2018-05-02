General Hospital spoilers: Franco confronts his demons, Nina, Anna, and Maxie all want Peter!

General Hospital spoilers for the Thursday May 3, 2018 episode of the ABC soap promise an action-packed show full of super spy surprises and demonic showdowns. It looks like May’s soap opera sweeps month is shaping up to be colossal spectacle with tons of soapy action and drama!

Last week we saw a brave Franco (Roger Howarth) take the first steps toward healing the hurt he suffered in his childhood. He was understandably shocked and numb when he discovered that he had suppressed the memory of having been molested by his mother’s boyfriend.

The old Franco would have gone out and murdered someone; who remembers when movie star stud James Franco was the first Franco? Anyway, this version has come a long way, and Thursday Franco continues to prove that he’s a changed man.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be proud to see the lengths Franco goes to face down his demons, as will his shrink, Kevin Collins. Fans are still on the fence about whether Liz should even be giving Franco the time of day, but what he does this week could have the naysayers changing their minds.

Meanwhile Nina (Michelle Stafford) urges Curtis (Donnell Turner) to keep on digging up dirt on Heinrich/Peter (Wes Ramsey). At the same time Anna will drop a bombshell to Jason about she has been keeping secret about Heinrich.

And Peter seems to be the man on everyone’s radar as Maxie (Kirsten Storms) finds herself needing his attention, which could ultimately prove dangerous for her and her unborn baby.

