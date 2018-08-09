General Hospital spoilers: Franco acts rashly, Liz is conflicted, Ava puts Scotty on the hot seat

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday, August 10, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser promise that a ton of soapy drama is about to swirl all around Port Charles, so get set to see some exciting, unexpected action greet your fave characters.

Lovely Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is on the horns of a dilemma. She is conflicted about something significant and not sure where to turn. Will Franco (Roger Howarth) help her out, or frustrate her more?

Speaking of Franco, the artist extraordinaire is set to make a dramatic move that no one saw coming.

Elsewhere Drew (Billy Miller) has been a busy guy lately, and on Friday his son needs his attention. Oscar (Garren Stitt) turns to his newfound father for some much-needed advice in a tender moment you won’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, two inveterate schemers try to outdo each other. Scotty (Kin Shriner) will have his hands full as Ava (Maura West) tries to make him do something he doesn’t want to.

When this two veteran, legendary actors go toe to toe, it’s called must-see tv!

Spoiler alert: Everyone’s favorite twisted mama, Donna Mills, returns to GH as Madeline Reeves in August!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.