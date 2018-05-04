General Hospital spoilers for week of May 7: Does Carly see Morgan?, Sonny could use Brick’s help, Peter makes a dangerous move

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC’s soap divulge that planning for the legendary Nurse’s Ball gets into full swing while sizzling front burner storylines reach outrageous new heights.

Fans know that the annual Nurse’s Ball brings with it tons of soaptastic scandal, drama and shocking revelations, and this year promises to be no different. The Bachelor’s Nick Viall performs hosting duties this time out, so an extra layer of sexy fun will be in store!

Will the Nurse’s Ball be the setting for the dramatic unmasking of disgraced Caesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) son Peter/Heinrich (Wes Ramsey)? A plan to lure him out is in the works, but will Anna (Finola Hughes) be the helpless bait?

Is this the week scoundrel Nelle (Chloe Lanier) finally breaks Carly (Laura Wright)? Last week Carly received an intriguing invitation in the midst of her supposed nervous breakdown. She’s on a nerve-wracking psychological roller coaster ride courtesy of the young vixen who is viciously gas lighting her baby daddy’s mom.

Last week we saw Sonny (Maurice Benard) break Carly’s heart when he flat out told her he doubted her sanity, asking what she expected to find when she ventured to their dead son Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) grave. In turn he was floored when she replied that she actually smelled his cologne there!

Is Morgan coming back to General Hospital? Legions of fans, just like Carly, would love to see the handsome young man return!

Next week the tension between Carly and Sonny will continue to rise, even as Sonny is beset with his own immediate family troubles. He had to give Ava (Maura West) joint custody of Avery, as a result of his dad’s Alzheimer’s being to blame for her kidnapping.

Where is Brick (Stephen A. Smith) when Sonny needs him? The supreme “problem solver” is just what Sonny needs right now. The good news is that Brick is set to return to GH, the bad news is that it won’t be until summer, according to an announcement made this week by the multi-talented journalist himself on his ESPN radio show!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.