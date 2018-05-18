General Hospital spoilers for week of May 21: Carly is sent away? Does Finn really love Anna? Brick needs to help Sonny stat!

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 21-25, 2018, reveal tons of devastating developments complicate the lives of Port Charles residents. But first, did anyone else notice the splash Chase on General Hospital made at the Nurses Ball? Josh Swickard has star power, that’s for sure!

Carly (Laura Wright) has been venturing down the rabbit hole for a while now, courtesy of Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Last week she pushed pregnant Nelle down a flight of stairs and this week she has had to face the long arm of the law regarding her despicable actions.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Carly is soon to be shipped off for some mental rehabilitation. Nelle is gas lighting her, so in addition to being a baby pusher, everyone thinks Carly is cray-cray. Look for Sonny (Maurice Benard) to have a hard time handling her absence, in light of his own crises.

To what lengths will he and Jason (Steve Burton) go to in order to find the MIA body in Croton or beyond? Someone please, put an all-points bulletin out for Brick (Stephen A. Smith) already!

The other huge plotline, Heinrik/Peter keeps boiling on the front burner. Sam (Kelly Monaco) knows Peter is Faison’s son, and Jason is right behind her. What will they do with the lighter that has the initials CF on it?

Also, Nina (Michelle Stafford) will be displeased at Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) role in the saga. She learns he’s been hiding info, and we know how crazy she gets when she’s kept in the dark.

Peter himself has to figure out what his cryptic emailer means about not trusting Valentin. He thought he was the only person he could rely on, and now this?

In the midst of this conundrum he and Maxie confront a much unexpected reality! Another pregnant lady receives startling news courtesy of Michael (Chad Duell). After Nelle’s scary fall, he can’t be nice enough to his baby momma!

Also holding a sticky wicket is Griffin (Matt Cohen) who knows Peter is Heinrik. When the truth explodes, will he be caught in the fallout?

At the end of the week, Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna were caught in a huge misunderstanding; next week will the bombshell truth bring them closer together or father apart?

