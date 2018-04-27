General Hospital spoilers for week of April 30: Lulu Falconeri receives a mysterious text, Is Sonny headed for a breakdown?

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 30-May 4, 2018 hint that May’s soap opera sweeps month is full of blockbuster action and tons of the kind of juicy heart-pounding drama that soap fans love!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his minions are planning to go as low as it takes to bring down Ava (Maura West) as the custody battle for baby Avery explodes. But when she confides her own nasty plans to Griffin (Matt Cohen), he is horrified at her baseness. Explosive show spoilers tease that he may turn to Kiki (Hayley Erin) for insight!

And Kiki will appreciate his scrubs shoulder to lean on because next week Dr. Bencsh (James DePaiva) pulls another low, stinky stunt that she does not like.

Meanwhile Sonny also has to deal with wife Carly (Laura Wright) who he thinks is going bonkers, and dad Mike (Max Gail) who “kidnapped” Avery; will his bipolar condition return to the forefront in the midst of this chaos? Spoilers reveal that this week the Dimpled Don will start to crack as the stress and strain of his family’s drama takes a toll.

Elsewhere Henrik/Peter (Wes Ramsey) will be the focus of many people’s attention, with Anna (Finola Hughes) having to pay the piper after admitting to Robert (Tristan Rogers) that she had Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) love child.

The Port Charles gang is back home after their super spy escapades in Switzerland but the repercussions of their various rendezvous trying to catch Henrik will definitely be felt next week.

Feeling that she’s stretched thin her relationships with both of the men in her life, Robert and Finn (Michael Easton), Anna will uncharacteristically divulge a huge bombshell to Jason (Steve Burton) that may finally give him the info he needs to catch a con.

Of course Henrik is in front of everyone’s noses having a good laugh. When he texts a clueless Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan) look for Jason to want in on the action.

Elsewhere Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) keep up their pursuit of Cesar’s spawn who may spell his ultimate doom when he becomes bold enough to put the moves on a still-grieving Maxie (Kirsten Storms)!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.