General Hospital spoilers: Is Jordan leaving? Finn plays doctor with Alexis

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the ABC sudser reveal that the paths of a pair of fathers and sons collide, while one savvy lady has doubts about a former con/crush.

But first, why can’t Finn (Michael Easton) leave Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) alone? These two know they are combustible together, but still launch themselves into each other’s orbit.

Then again, is superspy Anna (Finola Hughes) any less of a threat to his fragile emotional well-being? Look for Finn to play doctor when he becomes concerned about Alexis!

Meanwhile, worried police chief Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) has second thoughts about Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) question. On Tuesday Curtis gave her an unexpected surprise after it emerged she had a spot on her lungs — prompting fans to speculate whether she could be set to leave the show.

But on Wednesday these two need to dialogue; Jordan doesn’t want a pity party marriage, she wants real love!

Elsewhere tensions run high as father of the year (not!) Julian (William deVry) runs into Lucas (Ryan Carnes). Unlike Julian’s other estranged son, Lucas is old enough to talk, so there will be some tense moments. Of course Julian will get that hangdog look; will Lucas really throw Julian a bone of hope about sharing a future together?

On a much brighter note, reconciled father and son duo Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Drew (Billy Miller) spend some time together under happier circumstances. I know that soaps are all about chaos and drama, but isn’t it refreshing to see happy families just enjoying each other sometimes? You know, like the annual calamitous Quartermaine family pizza-party Thanksgiving!

General Hospital airs weekdays on CBS.