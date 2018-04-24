General Hospital spoilers: Ava risks Sonny’s ire, Carly turns to Kevin in desperation

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the long-running ABC super soap divulge that several Port Charles residents ramp up their shady scheming in a bid to have things go their way.

Ava (Maura West) has been out of her mind with worry about her missing baby, and fans can look for her to take quick and drastic action once she can breathe again.

The art gallery owner/gangster moll will waste no time in consulting with ambulance chaser Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner). Has he ever done anything on the up and up?

This does not bode well for several Port Chuck residents, but Ava may be the one on the hot seat when baby daddy Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets fired up. There’s never been any love lost between these two, and it will be all out war when she has Mike (Max Gail) arrested for “kidnapping” Avery.

Speaking of lawyers, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will have to deliver some bad news. Which she does not do very often, as she always gets her man; we really do need to see more of her and Max (Derk Cheetwood) together, right?

Elsewhere, expect Ava’s protégé Nelle (Chloe Lanier) to take advantage of the situation she finds herself in, while her target Carly (Laura Wright) tries to get her head straight with Kevin.

Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) will spring a surprise on an unsuspecting Jordan (Vinessa Antoine).

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.