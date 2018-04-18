General Hospital spoilers: Sonny gets a shock, Kim and Julian get closer

Right now Switzerland is the place to be for Port Charles residents, because hey, who wants to be in snowy New York when you can be in balmy Bern, right?

On Wednesday viewers saw mama bear Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) try to speak sense into her lovesick daughter Sam (Kelly Monaco), who wasn’t buying any of it.

Before the show ended Sam was surprising Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Jason (Steve Burton) while wily Alexis made plans to get her and Sam’s kids out of harm’s way via some one-way tickets.

Sam won’t like this when she finds out, but Alexis is right, mom knows best on this one. Back in Port Charles the family-focused drama continues on Thursday where another mama bear is fit to be tied after she spies her baby daughter on an endangered child poster.

DON’T MISS: Read Wednesday’s General Hospital spoilers here.

Ava (Maura West) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are out of their heads with worry about their missing baby, but she’s with Grandpa Mike so she’s got to be safe, right?

Erm, not exactly, since Mike has Alzheimer’s and thinks that the baby in his arms is his long-ago deceased daughter, Courtney. So no, things don’t look good for either one of them right about now. Spoilers indicate that things will get worse in this family drama before it gets better.

READ: Monica Quartermaine recast after Leslie Charleson injury

Sonny will be caught by surprise in a most unexpected way while the search continues, and we all know that the Dimpled Don likes surprises as much as he likes claustrophobic spaces. Look for Sonny to react badly, possibly jeopardizing all that has been gained.

Elsewhere Kim (Tamara Braun) tries her best to help Julian (William deVry) reconnect with his own MIA family. Meanwhile, will Father/Doctor Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) finally meet with success?

Lord knows (pun intended!) that he sure could use a break, am I right?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.