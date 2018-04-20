General Hospital spoilers for week of April 23: Does Anna’s love child get exposed? Avery will be ok, but what about Mike?

Here’s our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 23-27, 2018! Spoilers for next week’s episodes hint that there may be more behind baby Avery’s disappearance than first met the eye. Could Ava (Maura West) and Julian’s (William deVry) mob life be coming back to haunt them?

On Friday Ava railed on to Julian that Sonny’s mob ties could be the motive behind the disappearance of Avery and Grandpa Mike (Max Gail). The suave con considered the notion, then gently broke it to his sis that she, too, is a mobstress. Or was. Once a mobstress always a mobstress?

Anyway, look for the Avery drama to ramp up in a big way, and lead to serious repercussions even after the baby is found.

Elsewhere, things heat up in Switzerland as the Port Charles gang of super sleuths remain hot on the trail of Anna’s (Finola Hughes) devil-baby. Of course, no one but Anna knows that their prey, Heinrick/Peter (Wes Ramsey) is the result of her liaison with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

Not to get too sidetracked, but isn’t Hove one of the best soap villains of all time? He has been tormenting the townfolk on and off since 1990 and his melty mask scene from a couple of years ago has got to be one of the most cringe worthy/can’t look away gross out soap scenes of all time. Why don’t they have a Daytime Emmy award for that category?

Anyway, when the truth comes out about Anna and Faison’s love child, it won’t just be ugly, it will be downright apocalyptic folks!

Also next week, Robert’s (Tristan Rogers) spidey sense goes on high alert and he begins to put the screws to Anna as to what is really going on. Will she crack and tell him the truth or spin a web of lies?

Elsewhere, the fight for Carly’s (Laura Wright) sanity remains on the front burner as she, Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) play a game of psychological Russian Roulette with her brain cells.

After Griffin (Matt Cohen) tells Carly that the medical tests show nothing is wrong with her actual brain, Sonny is no help in assuring Carly that she’s not crazy. In fact his tepid response makes her more, not less, desperate.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Carly eventually will get down on Nelle’s level, leading to tragic circumstances.

