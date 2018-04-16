General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 16, 2018

ABC’s General Hospital has been treating the audience to the juiciest soapy drama since 1963. Port Charles is where Luke met Laura, Elizabeth Taylor guest starred as Helena Cassadine and today Sonny “The Dimpled Don” Corinthos and his true love Carly rule the upstate NY town with iron fists.

Here’s our General Hospital spoilers looking at what’s set to go down the week of April 16, 2018:

Will Granny, aka Super Spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), find the truth she’s searching for in Switzerland or will her ex-hubby and fellow secret agent Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) end up sabotaging the plans she, their adorable granddaughter Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) and Stone Cold (Steve Burton) so carefully set in motion?

How will Jason (Steve Burton) react to finding out that Sam (Kelly Monaco) just couldn’t quit him and followed him to Switzerland? And what does Sam’s impulsive departure from Port Charles mean for her future with Drew (Billy Miller)?

Look for Carly (Laura Wright) to act as only fierce Carly can when she feels she’s backed into a corner. Will Nelle (Chloe Lanier) pay the ultimate price for gas lighting her baby daddy’s momma? Speaking of Nelle’s duplicitousness, expect Ava (Maura West) to get caught up in Nelle’s web in a most unexpected way.

Even though Liz (Rebecca Herbst) swears she will stand by Franco (Roger Howarth), he’s having a hard time letting go of his past; his memories can’t be excised as easily as his brain tumor was! What will Franco’s PTSD mean for his future with Liz and her boys?

