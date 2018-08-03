General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason talks to Margaux and Nelle continues to taunt everyone

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise a lot is happening in Port Charles. Last week’s loss of Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby has caused a chain of events to be set in motion.

Jason (Steve Burton) has been working on clearing Carly’s (Laura Wright) name and getting her back home to Sonny (Maurice Benard) and her family. This week, he will take a meeting with Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Jason likely believes he can strike a deal with the evidence he has collected, but will she bite?

The upcoming trial for Kiki (Hayley Erin) is going to be intense. She will be seen preparing for it this week while Ava (Maura West) tries to push Scotty (Kin Shriner).

It is important that he helps them win the case and since he is Dr. Bensch’s (James DePaiva) attorney.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) isn’t done with the people she feels did her wrong. Despite all of her confessions to Michael, she still believes she is the victim. What tricks will she have up her sleeve before she exits Port Charles for good?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) finds herself conflicted after Franco (Roger Howarth) steps too far. Will these two be able to come to a mutual understanding or will the actions during the upcoming week seal their fate as doomed?

Tune in to General Hospital next week to stay up to date on everything happening in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.