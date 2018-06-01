General Hospital spoilers for next week: Finn’s dad makes a shocking entrance, Finn and Anna rekindle their spark, Is Kiki in danger from Dr. Bensch?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s super soap tease that an epic week full of shocking surprises is in store for your Port Charles faves!

The fallout from the reveal that Peter/Heinrik (Wes Ramsey) is really Anna’s (Finola Hughes) half devil son (on his father’s side), continue to reverberate throughout the lives of several fan faves.

Anna just wants to love her son, but he wants to kill her! Luckily Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is there to help Anna pick up the pieces. Although he doesn’t agree with Anna’s logic he tries to help her form a relationship with Peter. Maybe he has an ulterior motive?

Meanwhile, Finn (Michael Easton) gives his own time and attention to Anna, as these two try to start over again after Finn’s declaration of love.

Next week Kiki (Erin Hayley) has her hands full with predatory Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva), while Griffin’s (Matt Cohen) own dalliance with Kiki haunts him.

This week Julian (William DeVry) kindly offered to help and support Lucas (Ryan Carnes) in his adoption quest. Lucas is worried that the birth mother will want the baby back, but Julian has his own underhanded ideas on how to handle things!

Drew (Billy Miller) makes plans to have his memories restored, or rather, have Jason’s (Steve Burton) erased. Exactly who will wake up post-op?!

Expect some exasperating complications from Franco’s () request to meet all of Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) familia. What is he thinking, wanting them to be part of the wedding?

And, drum roll please, Days of Our Lives star James Read (ex-Clyde) debuts June 6 on GH. This promises to be just as juicy a story line as his DOOL role, where he played perverted pops to the Necktie Killer.

On GH he plays Gregory Chase, father of estranged brothers Finn and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). Something has had Finn’s knickers in a twist all these years, so just what scandalous secrets is dear old dad about to unleash?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.