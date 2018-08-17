General Hospital spoilers for next week: Drew and Margaux toy around, Alexis is overwhelmed, Cam is trouble, Ava hurts Kiki

General Hospital spoilers for next week and beyond tease that GH fans can look forward to the exciting returns of some of their favorite characters, plus a thrilling new face debuts on our screens.

First off, Briana Nicole Henry has been cast as Jordan, replacing Vinessa Antoine. In the coming days we can expect to see monster mom Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills) pop up as well as super fantastic mom Laura (Genie Francis). And, as if all that weren’t enough to keep you glued to your screen, Lexi Ainsworth has reprised the role of Kristina Corinthos.

Which means that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have her hands full, dealing with the outcome of Kiki’s (Hayley Erin) trial, plus the sudden return of her impulsive daughter. The last we saw willful but beautiful Kristina, she ditched town with her older lover, much to Alexis’ chagrin.

Whenever she returns, Laura will have to deal with the fallout of Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) big, big secret: his evil twin Ryan is alive and well, and living at Ferncliff! Or did she know about this all along?

Don’t be surprised if Drew (Billy Miller) and Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) continue inching their hot, sexy selves closer and closer to each other as the summer sizzles on!

Elsewhere, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) has her hands full as her little delinquent keeps raising Cain. Her friend Terry (Cassandra James) found this turn of events funny, but show spoilers reveal that Cam (Cade McWatt) will make Liz’s life difficult.

Meanwhile, a vengeful Ava (Maura West) strikes out at Kiki (Hayley Erin).

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.