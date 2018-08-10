General Hospital spoilers for next week: Alexis acts out of character, are Drew and Margaux ready for a red hot romance?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s sudser tease lots of surprises are in store for your favorite characters, so let’s get started dishing the delicious soapy dirt!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has his hands full trying to help Mike (Max Gail) plus deal with all of the drama surrounding the rest of his family. There will come a point when Sonny’s emotions become too much to handle!

In the midst of all the calamitous action swirling about the Corinthos family, Carly (Laura Wright) has a big, big, decision to make. Will she be swayed by the influential opinion of someone she maybe shouldn’t trust?

Speaking of Carly, her mini-me has a new handsome guy on her radar. Does this spell the end of Joss (Eden McCoy) and Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) relationship?

Speaking of Oscar, his dad Drew (Billy Miller) may be ready to rock and roll with the new D.A. (Elizabeth Hendrickson)!

Can Ava’s (Maura West) relationships with Kiki (Hayley Erin) and Griffin (Matt Cohen) ever be the same? The better question may be, isn’t karma a boo-boo? Remember when Ava stole Kiki’s boyfriend? Well, it will be interesting to see what the kettle calls the pot now!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.