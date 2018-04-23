General Hospital spoilers: Dangerous curves ahead for Anna, JaSam must rescue Spinelli

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode of the ABC soap reveal dangerous curves ahead for several front burner storylines. I mean how long did Anna (Finola Hughes) think that she could keep any kind of truth away from Robert (Tristan Rogers)?

Not only were these two in the WSB together, they were married once upon a time! Jason continues to canoodle in Switzerland, and Jordan has no choice but to arrest an innocent man.

On Monday Granny Anna will be between a rock and a hard place as Scorpio puts a full court press on her for more intel on the secret operation he stumbled onto last week.

Unlike Robert, fans know that Anna is on a collision course with both her past and future as she tracks down Heinrick/Peter (Wes Ramsey), her love child with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Spoilers tease that she will indeed “confess,” but is it real news or fake news?

Meanwhile JaSam (Steve Burton and Kelly Monaco) must put their heads together to pull Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) out of a potentially lethal jam that not even he can riff his way out of.

Look for Ava (Maura West) to let her mama bear side get the best of her, leading to disastrous consequences. First, because she’s such a law-abiding fan of justice, Ava makes a shocking declaration concerning Mike’s (Max Gail) welfare. Which leads Chief of Police Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) to do something that she knows isn’t really right, but the spirit of the law be darned!

Secondly, Ava’s hot-headedness will have a chilling effect on her boyfriend Griffin (Matt Cohen). Hasn’t she learned anything from the former priest about The Golden Rule? It was just last Friday that she, Griffin, and the heathen himself Julian (Willian deVry), were gasp, praying, right?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.