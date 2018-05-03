General Hospital spoilers: Lulu lies to Dante, Carly gets an intriguing invitation

General Hospital spoilers for the 5/4/18 episode of the ABC soap reveal that a couple of fan favorites act outrageously out of character, something you definitely won’t want to miss!

First off polarizing Valentin (Patrick Stuart) goes to great lengths to do something supremely out of his comfort zone. On Friday look for the Cassadine heir to try and mend fences rather than mow them down. Of course, the uncharacteristic benevolence will be to his benefit, but still!

Elsewhere newly minted reporter Lulu (Emme Rylan) is less than honest with her police officer husband Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Does her deception cause trouble in paradise when he sniffs out her dishonesty?

We haven’t seen much of the loved-up couple lately, will this latest deviousness on Lulu’s part lead to a blowout confrontation, followed by a makeup in the bedroom? This is their pattern after all!

Meanwhile Lulu’s now frenemy, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) could use her once-bestie as her pregnancy wears on and she has no one to lean on after the loss of her husband Nathan (Ryan Paevy).

Maxie really shouldn’t be turning to Peter (Wes Ramsey), but will Lulu be the one to crack the case and reveal Maxie’s newfound friend as a fraud? Could this be what finally heals the rift between the blonde besties?

Also on Friday, look for Carly to receive an intriguing invitation. The poor woman doesn’t know whether she is coming or going these days thanks to Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and her shockingly bold gas lighting, but what she does next may surprise you; not to mention a gobsmacked Sonny (Maurice Benard)!

