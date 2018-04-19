General Hospital spoilers: Carly is pushed too far, Sonny is shocked

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, April 20, 2018: All of the hottest action returns back to Port Charles proper on Friday as the ABC soap focuses on the Corinthos clan and their extended family.

Explosive spoilers reveal that Carly (Laura Wright) is pushed to her limit, Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets a very unexpected communication, and Ava (Maura West) loses her cool, platinum blond façade.

Of course, Sonny and Ava are beating themselves (and each other!) up over the disappearance of little Avery. Their toddler daughter was left in the care of Grandpa Mike, an Alzheimer’s patient, and now they’re both missing.

Losing a child is a devastation that a parent never really gets over, and Sonny is fresh off the tragedy of losing his and Carly’s son, Michael.

In this emotionally fraught atmosphere, everyone is struggling to keep it together, with Carly being constantly barraged with Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) gas lighting.

Spoilers reveal that Carly will make a shocking discovery, one that instantly changes the course of several lives. Will she finally give in to her dark side?

Just as Ava appears to be a lost cause, someone steps up and tries to bring her back to earth. But will this person be too late to save her?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.