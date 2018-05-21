General Hospital spoilers: Finn tries make amends with the ladies, Peter feels deceived

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday May 22, 2018, episode of ABC’s soap promise lots of angsty drama for a couple of Port Charles charmers!

Last week Finn put his foot in it when he professed his feelings for super spy Anna (Finola Hughes) and “broke up” with a devastated Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

This is what happens when you play both ends against the middle, and now Finn has two bewildered ladies on his hands. Where is Roxy, his support iguana, when he needs her? Anyway, on Tuesday a baffled Finn will continue to try and make things right.

Elsewhere, show spoilers reveal that Peter (Wes Ramsey) feels deceived. Really? He’s pulling the biggest con of the century, lurking about as César Faison’s (Anders Hove) monstrous son; how much you want to bet he has a latex mask or two stashed away just like his old man!

Meanwhile Sam (Kelly Monaco) reaches out and tries to help someone, while Nina (Michelle Stafford) is disinterested in what someone has to offer.

Poor Kiki (Erin Hayley), that crazy Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) keeps lurking about, his peepers just about popping out of his head whenever he sees her. Tuesday look for the young doctor-in-training to find an old shoulder to lean on for some much needed support.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.