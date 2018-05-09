General Hospital spoilers: Finn opens up, Does Sonny pay for a past crime?

General Hospital spoilers for the Thursday May 9, 2018, episode of ABC’s sudser promise an insider, intimate look at the real Finn (Michael Easton), while poor Carly is still having her mind messed with.

Don’t you just love a man who has a support iguana? Sensitive Finn will open up about his past, something that has been brought to the forefront with the sudden arrival of his half-brother Det. Harrison Chase Josh (Swickard) to Port Charles. What’s he really hiding?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) ratchets up her campaign of terror on blond Port Charles women when she turns her sinister attentions to Ava (Maura West). Although it’s hard to tell who to sympathize with as neither will win Mother of the Year contest!

Elsewhere Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) tracks Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) down, no doubt to wrangle him for the upcoming Nurse’s Ball. Don’t you just love Lucy Coe? There’s not another funny, charming, rehabbed bad girl like her on the soap opera landscape, and she deserves to be seen more than once a year IMO.

Speaking of Dante, his dad Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets uber anxious as he thinks about his sordid past. What if they dig up that body with the non-smoking gun next to it with his fingerprints all over it? Not a good look, and a mess not even master mobster Sonny can wriggle out of!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.