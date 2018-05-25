General Hospital spoilers: Elizabeth Hendrickson debuts as D.A., Is Carly leaving?, Griffin regrets revenge sex

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes (May 28-June 1, 2018) of ABC’s sudser promise a maddening amount of soapalicious drama and fireworks descends as a new D.A. turns up to wreak havoc in Port Charles.

Elizabeth Hendrickson debuts on GH as Margaux, the D.A. who wants to prosecute Carly (Laura Wright) for “pushing” Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and her unborn baby down the Quartermaine staircase. But does she also have a mysterious connection to the newly single and ready to mingle Drew (Billy Miller)?

In turn, expect to see Hurricane Carly erupt with a fury that takes her down a dangerous path. Not to mention Sonny, (Maurice Benard) who is already dealing with a plate full of hot button issues. Spoilers reveal that his dad Mike (Max Gail) takes a turn for the worse as his Alzheimer’s progresses. Please get Brick (Stephen A. Smith) on the case of the MIA dead body, already!

Nonetheless by the end of the week, down and out Carly has a change of heart as something surprising gives her hope! Is Carley leaving GH?

Believe it or not, spoilers promise that next week evil little Cesar Faison spawn Peter (Wes Ramsey) is calling some of the shots! Shot being the operative word here as he wants Jason jailed for almost killing him, while bearing no shame at pointing a gun at his own long lost mom, Anna (Finola Hughes).

Also next week Leisel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) pops up to see her new grandchild, and sets off some spectacular fireworks as well. Look for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to try to defend his odorous actions regarding Peter—but stealing a kid from his family, really?

And this week a downcast but muscle-bound Griffin (Matt Cohen) had revenge sex with Ava’s (Maura West) daughter Kiki (Erin Hayley). Next week Ava has a clear message for the philandering doctor, and it isn’t one of hope and change!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.