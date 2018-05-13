General Hospital spoilers: Does Carly land in jail?, Nelle is shell shocked, Sonny lost his dead body

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday May 14, 2018, episode of ABC’s super soap promise an unrelenting and scary campaign of shock and awe that puts several Port Charles lives in danger.

Last week was just not sunshine and rainbows for Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny (Maurice Benard), nor Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Nelle continued to make Carly think she’s crazy, Carly pushed Nelle and her unborn baby down a flight of stairs, and Sonny discovered that the body he buried was no longer at that particular patch of real estate.

Monday Nelle is given the shock of her life after arriving at the hospital. Sonny busts his buns trying to figure out where that dead body, and the gun that killed it, went? As for Carly, look for her to be tarred and feathered for what she did at the baby shower.

Monica is in no mood for Carly’s remorse after she nearly killed Nelle and her grandchild, and declares, “I’m calling the police!” That’s after reminding Carly that she herself lost a baby on that same flight of stairs; What a coincidence?!

Elsewhere Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Michael (Chad Duell) will enjoy a night out together. I’m guessing that’s until Dante has to go and arrest his step mom Carly!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily General Hospital spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.