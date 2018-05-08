General Hospital spoilers: Carly plays peacemaker, Lucas has concerning thoughts

General Hospital Spoilers for the Wednesday May 9, 2018, episode of ABC’s super soap, General Hospital, reveal that the tension amps up between Julian (William deVry) and Kim (Tamara Braun) while Carly (Laura Wright) tries to make peace with her impulsive daughter.

But first kudos are in order for veteran actress Patty McCormack who this week began a temporary stint replacing Leslie Charleson in the role of Monica Quartermaine. For fans wondering what happened to Monica on General Hospital, Charleson is out of commission while she recuperates from a fall and is expected to return after her recovery.

McCormack is pulling double acting duty for the time being as she currently is shooting a remake of The Bad Seed. McCormack slipped into the role seamlessly, and we certainly will enjoy watching her until our beloved Charleson makes a triumphant return!

Carly’s mini-me, Josslyn, is a still a teen and doesn’t always think things through before she acts. On Wednesday Carly will try to mend matters with her daughter.

Last week Jason (Steve Burton) told an enthusiastic and exuberant Josslyn that she was her mother’s daughter in every sense of the word, and it will be interesting for fans to see how the show develops this dynamic character over time. Can Port Charles withstand yet another Spencer force of nature?

Elsewhere, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will have a frank talk with Ava (Maura West). Both are on the warpath against extended family members so these two schemers have lots in common. But if Nelle spills her dastardly plans to make Carly go crazy, will an amoral Ava sit by and do nothing while an innocent life is ruined?

Speaking of Spencers, Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has concerns that just won’t go away, while Drew (Billy Miller) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) spend quality father-son time together.

Meanwhile, in another part of town, Oscar’s mom Kim spends a different kind of quality time with Julian! Do these two have a future together? Or are they just trying to make Drew and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) jealous?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily General Hospital spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.