General Hospital spoilers: Carly plays hard ball, Should Ava forgive Griffin?

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday May 7, 2018, episode of ABC’s long running soap reveal that friends and lovers are in for some shocking developments, both good and bad!

Last week Ava (Maura West) pulled off the mother of all cons against Sonny (Maurice Benard) when she played low ball and forced him to give her joint custody of little Avery.

When Griffin (Matt Cohen) found out how low down and dirty she got, he flipped his lid and during a heated tirade he questioned why he left the priesthood for her; ouch!

But on Monday he will try and apologize for his devilish words. Can Ava forgive and forget? Now that she has her daughter to spend time with, Griffin may just find himself out in the cold.

Meanwhile, we’ll see more of Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia/Mama Celeste (Lisa LoCicero) as they confront a surprise enemy. Look for feisty Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) to take the bull by the horns and demand action against the city for how they’re handling the redevelopment project.

Legal eagle Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will get involved, but which side will she represent?

Last week we saw an irate Carly (Laura Wright) insist that Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) offer of guardianship of her unborn baby was just a sneaky back door maneuver, an idea that Sonny and Michael (Chad Duell) vehemently disagreed with.

Finding herself without any allies, on Monday Carly decides to play at Nelle’s level. Expect Carly to do something fake and mean but seemingly sweet, as she tries to trip up her son’s baby momma. Will Nelle fall for the poison bait?

Elsewhere Franco (Roger Howarth) gets a rude reception, and Jason tries to bond with Jake (Hudson West).

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our General Hospital soaps spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.