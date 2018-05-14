General Hospital spoilers: Carly needs a good defense; Ava has more mojo; Kim delivers good news

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday May 15, 2018 episode of ABC’s long-running sudser have Carly (Laura Wright) in the hot seat, while her arch enemy Ava (Maura West) is in the cat bird seat.

How does one wiggle out of the ugly fact that she pushed a pregnant lady down a flight of stairs?

Carly and her son’s baby momma were fighting when Nelle (Cloe Lanier) took a tortuous, slow-mo, uber-dramatic tumble at her baby shower.

Tuesday Carly tries to explain herself. But a whole roomful of sympathetic peeps witnessed the argument and subsequent fall at the Quartermaine mansion, so Carly’s defense falls flat.

Luckily, Dr. Kim (Tamara Braun) has good news to report, so the baby drama is not over yet.

Elsewhere Ava has reason to rejoice. After the horrific events, she finds herself with a bit more control of her situation than she had before!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.