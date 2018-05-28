General Hospital spoilers: Carly agrees to plead insanity but it’s not good enough, Franco wants to meet Liz’s family

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday May 29, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser promise to deliver more than a few sticky wickets and even a shock or two to the good people of Port Chuck.

First off Carly (Laura Wright) finally and reluctantly agrees to plead an insanity defense, but the new D.A. Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) says no way Jose. She wants to make a name for herself taking down a mobster’s wife, and it’s going to get a lot worse for Carly before it gets better.

Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) just can’t quit his newly minted doctor-candidate Kiki (Hayley Erin). After he was caught peeping at her while she undressed at the Nurses Ball, he delivers a bombshell Monday. Look for Kiki to be stuck between a rock and a creepy guy, as she must decide whether to go along or put up a fight.

Will Dr. Griffin (Matt Cohen) be able to help her, this time above and away from the sheets?

After Finn’s (Michael Easton) botched declaration of love for Anna and bungled non-declaration of love for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), both women need some clarity. Stat.

Finn tries once again to persuade Anna, while Alexis sees a shrink.

Elsewhere, Franco (Roger Howarth) wants to meet Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) relatives. Okay, he may be ready for them, but are they ready for fill-in-the-blank Franco? Highly unlikely. Their courtship is set to face a serious setback in the coming days.

Somehow Dr. Andre (Anthony Montgomery) is still walking around despite playing a part in Drew’s illegally tampered with memory loss.

Drew demands that Dr. Strangelove perform a risky op to restore his memories, but no can do says Andre. Drew might turn out worse or even die!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.