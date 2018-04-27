General Hospital spoilers: Can Franco do the right thing?, Sonny wants payback against Ava

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday April 27, 2018, episode of the ABC super sudser show that the Corinthos clan is out for blood, while a town pariah struggles to stay on the straight and narrow.

Franco (Roger Howarth) has done some despicable things over the years, but then we discovered his actions were prompted by a brain tumor. Apparently that wasn’t enough to redeem him in the eyes of the audience.

Recently Franco, and the audience, learned that he suffered a terrible fate as he was molested during his childhood.

This has him plumbing the depths of his soul and conscience, but his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is suffering as a result. On Friday he is put to the test when he is forced in the moment to do what’s right. Look for his decision to affect Liz in an unexpected way.

Elsewhere Sonny (Maurice Benard), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Diane (Carolyn Hennessy) consider their options. Expect them to double down on Ava’s (Maura West) outlandish behavior, but does she have an ace up her sleeve?

Her lawyer Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) still hasn’t forgotten what went down between Sonny and Karen, his daughter, all those years ago!

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is a sneaky little devil, and she steps up for Ava. But since the Corinthos family despise her, will the advice backfire?

Meanwhile Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have some questions for Curtis (Donnell Turner). And fans can look forward to some meaty scenes for Finola Hughes as Anna must come clean.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.