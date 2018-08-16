General Hospital spoilers: Bobbie is worried, Nina blows her stack, Sonny and Julian tango, Alexis is horrified

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday August 17, 2018 episode of ABC’s soap tease that plenty of action takes place as a few lovely ladies get hot tempered, while a couple of mobsters go toe to toe.

Drew’s (Billy Miller) suspicions are raised. He realizes that there have been several circumstances recently that seem far too coincidental for his liking. Will he discover a bombshell secret about a certain newbie to Port Chuck?

Lovely Bobbie Spencer (Jaclyn Zeman) is worried and lets her feelings be known. A lot has been going on in her family lately and she is right to be concerned.

Elsewhere, Nina (Michelle Stafford) can no longer hold her emotions in check, and loses it big time. She, too, has been under a lot of pressure, and finally blows her top like an angry Hawaiian volcano. Who is the target of her ire?

Meanwhile, a third lovely lady has troubles galore. What has got Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) so rattled? She has been blindsided recently, something that doesn’t happen very often. Be sure to tune in to find out how she handles what is a shocking revelation!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Julian (William DeVry) come face to face and go toe to toe. What could go wrong, right?! Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.