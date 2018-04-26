General Hospital spoilers: Anna and Alexis dissect Dr. Finn, while he and Robert go back and forth about Anna!

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s episode of the ABC super soap divulge that time is running out for Cesar’s son, while an unlikely pair compete for Anna’s affections

But first, is anyone else getting the vibe that Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) and Brad Cooper (Perry Shen) are being set up for heartbreak in their adoption quest? Yesterday we saw Lucas semi-bond with his own dad Julian (William deVry), but why do I get the feeling that his prospect of becoming a father soon is doomed?

GH fans can look for Finn’s (Michael Easton) lady friends to have a little meet and greet Thursday. When Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Anna (Finola Hughes) come face to face, will they square off over the good doctor, or do they play nice and act like ladies? Tune in to find out if the gloves come off, folks!

On a separate front, alpha males Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Finn have their own antler battle over Anna! Are punches thrown, is blood spilled in a fight for her honor? No, but you won’t want to miss two powerhouse, veteran actors in an amazing scene that should be on their next Daytime Emmy reels!

Speaking of friends, revealing show spoilers divulge that Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be there when an old friend needs her help. And by the way, wasn’t it nice to see the beautiful brunette spy in a sparkling white dress as of late?

She really should clean up more often, it suits her just as much as Jason’s new suit flattered his stone cold countenance. Or maybe they’re just glowing because they’re together in Switzerland? JaSam forever!

Elsewhere, it’s only a matter of time before Peter is unmasked for who he really is; expect the plot to thicken when Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) hook up and discuss their next move against him.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.