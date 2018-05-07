General Hospital spoilers: Alexis rocks Ned’s world, Drew and Jason face off

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday May 8, 2018, episode of ABC’s sudser divulge that tons of shocking, juicy drama and scandalously awkward moments are in store for your favorite Port Charles residents!

First up, legal eagle Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is on the warpath. Isn’t she always? Anyway, Ned will have a very bad reaction when she gets in his face and confronts him about the redevelopment project.

After all these two should be on the same side, but Ned is in for some serious heat now that’s an elected official.

Franco (Roger Howarth) continues to confront his demons, an arduous journey prompted by loving Nurse Liz (Rebecca Herbst). There’s great fan divide over whether these two should even be on speaking terms, let alone be involved, and now there’s even more shocking speculation regarding their union. Could Liz be pregnant?!

Elsewhere, determined Lulu (Emme Rylan) will turn to Anna (Finola Hughes) for advice on the maddening mystery that is the Peter/Heinrich (Wes Ramsey) matter. Awkward!

Even more awkward, alpha males Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton) unexpectedly run into one another. Do they throw down for Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) honor?

Meanwhile Valentin (Patrick Stuart) has had enough of the Peter conundrum and takes matters into his own hands. Explosive spoilers reveal that he will double cross the double crosser in a most ingenious way!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily General Hospital spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.