General Hospital spoilers: Alexis demands help, Peter has an ace up his sleeve

General Hospital spoilers for the Wednesday May 30, 2018 episode of ABC’s super soap tease that we are about to see the complex inner workings of Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) mind, ready or not!

Last week the legal eagle was thrown for a loop when her sometime crush Finn (Michael Easton) didn’t let her down easy. Hey, he has a way with a scalpel, words not so much!

Wednesday Alexis is determined to find out why she acts as she does when it comes to men. In other words, why she is constantly disappointed by mostly losers (Finn being the exception). Maybe it’s because she chooses the losers, like Julian (William deVry) who was quick to dump his date and run after her when Finn dumped her.

Give her credit though, she realizes the need to mine deep, and will convince her shrink that she’s committed to roto-rootering her psyche, leaving Julian mighty disappointed.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) tries to play his trump card, even though his new mom Anna (Finola Hughes) refuses to press charges against him for trying to kill her.

One lady who is happy to make him pay for being alive is Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and she spares him no mercy.

Elsewhere Stone Cold (Steve Burton) stays true to Carly (Laura Wright) who’s being tortured by the new D.A. Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) who has an agenda. Will even expert ambulance chaser Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) be able to help Carly?

In the coming days Jason also has to deal with Sam (Kelly Monaco), who’s not ready to choose between him and Drew (Billy Miller).

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.