Gear Dogs exclusive: Nate Boyer’s Wild West ‘shootout’ over Chevy C10

On tonight’s Gear Dogs on Discovery, Kultured Customs owner Nate Boyer ends up in a Wild West “shootout” as he tries to get a refurbished 1970 Chevy C10 sold for $50,000.

During the episode, he and the vehicle’s co-owner Chris Goodall — who is taking a 10-day “vacation” to use Boyer’s community garage to redo his classic shortbed — have different views about how it should look.

Nate, who will get a cut of the final sale, reveals the pair have invested $30,000 in the truck so need to sell it for at least $50,000 to meet their goal of $20,000 profit.

But he believes that to get that price the pair are going to have to renovate the truck his way, giving it a more modern look.

Will he be able to convince Chris — who has travelled 200 miles to use Nate’s garage facility — to come round to his way of thinking?

Watch our exclusive Gear Dogs clip below as Nate meets the C10’s prospective buyer Kal and his son Aidan, and prepares for a negotiation — Wild West style.

Gear Dogs airs Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery.