Gary Colburn on Deadliest Catch: The Wizard’s Captain Keith mourns father following his death

On Tuesday’s emotional Deadliest Catch, Wizard Captain Keith Colburn got the shock news that his father Gary Colburn had died — with the news delivered over the radio phone on board the vessel.

Gary passed away in California at the age of 81 in January this year, while the Discovery series was filming.

On January 17, 2019, my dad passed. The tears I have shed since, have been the result of an emptiness far more painful than any physical wound. You are missed Gary Clark Colburn, every day. #rip #rememberingdad pic.twitter.com/5BJSjPZkUy — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) June 5, 2019

A memorial for him was held on May 19 in Plymouth, California.

On his socials yesterday, Captain Keith also gave tribute to the late Pat Dwyer (Captain Sean Dwyer’s father) as the captains both honored their fathers now gone.

Remembering dad with @captseandwyer and Jenny who were celebrating the memory of Pat. It was an honor to share this moment with the Dwyers. pic.twitter.com/1l0BSuhRAq — Capt Keith Colburn (@crabwizard) June 5, 2019

In his obituary, Gary Colburn was revealed to be a beloved local hero in his town of Plymouth. A native to California, he was born in 1937 in Sacramento and went to grammar school in Plymouth and high school at Amador County High.

He matriculated at University of Santa Clara and McGeorge School of Law and married Patricia Laughton, of Amador County, and started a family.

He pursued a career in gaming and headed to Lake Tahoe, CA. Gary working for Bill Harrah, settling in Kings Beach, CA on the lake’s north shore. His first marriage ended and he later wed Marye Rossi, his second wife.

Described as a “polished and professional dealer” he later returned to his home town to care for his parents who were ailing. He remained in that house until his own health took a turn for the worse and he was admitted to a nearby health center in Placerville.

The obituary mentions Captain Keith and his brother Monty, who is also on Deadliest Catch:

“Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marla Moreno. He is survived by his sons Gregory of San Jose, Keith of Seattle Washington, and Monte of North Lake Tahoe; three grandchildren, one great grandchild; brothers Hal and Jon Colburn; sister Nan Wolf; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.”

Our condolences to Keith, one of our favorite Deadliest Catch captains, his brother Monty Colburn and their respective families.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays on Discovery.