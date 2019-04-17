Garrett M. Brown on NCIS cast: Who is actor behind retired Marine General James Wallace?

Garrett M. Brown joined the NCIS cast as retired Marine General James Wallace for the latest episode of the show. Brown appeared in the episode titled Hail & Farewell.

This is the first episode that Brown has guest-starred as a member of the NCIS cast, joining fellow guest-stars Doug Savant as Marine Brigadier General Daniel Kent and Erin Cummings as Marine Major Ellen Wallace.

On Season 16, episode 20 of the show, which aired on April 16, the NCIS team was called on to investigate the murder of a Marine Major.

Her remains had been found at a construction site, leading to the involvement of NCIS. The twist is that she was believed to have been killed in the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) also had a personal history with the victim.

A case gets a little too personal for Gibbs. Catch up on the latest episode of #NCIS now: https://t.co/L6ssivTod7 pic.twitter.com/QLGm4fohVJ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 17, 2019

Who is the actor behind retired Marine General James Wallace?

Actor Garrett M. Brown has extensive acting credits on his IMDb page, having guest-starred in a number of television shows over the years. Recently, Brown has been seen as Lou Brown on American Crime Story, Chancellor Fitzhugh on Masters of Sex, Phillip Evans on Roswell, and Bishop Devery on Big Love. Those were all recurring roles.

Brown has also guest-starred on CSI, Criminal Minds, and Heartland. His movie credits include Kick-Ass, I Am Number Four, and Kiss the Bride. As for his most recognizable role, that would likely have been as John Whitsig on the series Sisters. It aired from 1991-1996 and Brown was seen in 100 episodes.

Hail & Farewell was a poignant episode for the NCIS cast and having Garrett M. Brown as part of it was a good choice. He worked well on screen with Mark Harmon and was very believable in the role.

Other members of the NCIS cast featured in the episode included Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop, and Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.