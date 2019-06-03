Garrett from The Bachelorette 2019 is winning hearts – but fans notice odd kissing!

There was plenty of drama during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, including after the dramatic group date where Luke Parker and Luke Stone got into a heated argument over a tackle during a rugby game.

And while the guys appeared to focus on Luke P, Garrett appeared to steal the show from viewers. Not only did he open up to Hannah and share the sweetest kiss with her, but viewers also fell in love with him.

In fact, it appears viewers see him as a favorite, which could land him in the running for the next Bachelor or a spot on Bachelor In Paradise this summer if Hannah doesn’t choose him.

Some viewers also called dibs on him if Hannah didn’t want him anymore.

Just putting it out there that if Garrett doesn’t win… #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/pSZ7iPkNHc — BACH Bitching (@BachelorBitchin) June 4, 2019

Omg I need someone like Garrett in my life #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ad76WYavMg — elena (@elenaaagregory) June 4, 2019

Oh my stars, I love Garrett’s voice. #TheBachelorette — ℅ ʟɪsᴀ ᴍᴀʀɪᴇ (@MissLMI) June 4, 2019

Low key obsessed with Garrett…. you get that rose BAABBY, YAS! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZdjKbRu5qf — Riss (@MarissaKatelin) June 4, 2019

While some fans were super excited about Garrett, others noticed that he kissed her a bit oddly. Apparently, some thought she should have gotten better kisses, as Garrett appeared to peck her like a chicken.

Hannah didn’t react to the kissing, but it was something viewers noticed and called out on Twitter.

garrett kissing hannah b like he’s a chicken pecking the ground… no baby no don’t do her like that she deserves better #TheBachelorette — jodie comer’s fashion defender™️ (@sorryjodiebaby) June 4, 2019

Can we talk about the way Garrett kissed her ? Why is he pecking her like he’s looking for bugs in the wood? #thebachelorette — xoxo Gossip Girl (@Placingtheblame) June 4, 2019

Garrett hasn’t really been in the spotlight so much this season of The Bachelorette, but his Bachelorette bio reveals that he’s a 27-year-old golf pro from Birmingham, Alabama. In other words, he’s near Hannah’s stomping grounds.

Garrett prides himself on being a humble country boy, who enjoys playing golf, going to church, running and drinking beers with his buddies.

It was actually his sister-in-law who signed him up for the show, and it appears to be paying off, as Hannah gave him the group rose date.

He’ll be sticking around for at least another week and he provided viewers with some much-needed romance during a very hectic group date.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.