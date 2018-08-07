Garrett and Becca from The Bachelorette: Are they still together?

The Bachelorette finale is done and Becca Kufrin can finally reveal who she chose in the end. She chose to get engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, the man who had won her first impression rose during the first episode of the ABC reality series.

Despite going through some controversies on the show, Garrett managed to win Becca’s heart. He explained his 2-month long marriage to his ex-wife, and it seems that he explained his Instagram controversy as they watched the season together.

On the Bachelorette finale, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen revealed that they were indeed still together and they are very happy. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, as Becca has done various interviews since the season began airing, revealing that she was indeed engaged and very happy.

Plus, on Garrett’s Instagram, he kept sharing photos of him and Becca together, teasing that he is still madly in love with her. It sounds like they have indeed found their person in life in each other.

It has been just a few months since Becca and Garrett got engaged, and they’ve had to keep the romance a secret for a long time. But it’s possible that they have been planning their future together, figuring out whether they should live in California or Minnesota.

However, it doesn’t seem like they have decided on a wedding date. It seems that they are taking small steps, and step one is to publicize the fact that they are indeed together. It will be fun to follow them on their journey, as they continue to build a relationship after The Bachelorette.

Are you surprised to hear that Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin are still together and going strong? Do you think they will last and beat The Bachelorette curse?