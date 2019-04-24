Games People Play: Is Sarunas Jackson related to Ice Cube? Is he his son?

Sarunas J. Jackson is best known for his role in the new mini-series Games People Play based on Angela Burt-Murray’s novel Games Divas Play.

Jackson appears in the BET series, which premiered on April 23, as Marques King, a national basketball star married to Vanessa King (Lauren London).

Fans who might be wondering where they have seen Sarunas Jackson before, it could be in HBO’s Insecure, where he appeared as Alejandro “Dro” Pena. He also portrayed Isaac Hall on The Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble on Freeform.

Is Sarunas Jackson related to Ice Cube? Is he his son?

Many fans of the tall and handsome actor have been wondering whether Sarunas has any relationship or connection to rapper and actor Ice Cube.

Fans began wondering whether Sarunas Jackson is Ice Cube’s son or brother after noticing he shares the same surname with the rapper-turned-actor, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson.

Sarunas Jackson has no known connection with Ice Cube

Ice Cube was born in 1969 to Hosea Jackson and Doris Benjamin. He has an older brother named Clyde Jackson and had an older half-sister in Beverley Jean Brown, who died tragically in a shooting in 1981.

Ice Cube and his wife Kimberly Woodruff have five children, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Shareef Jackson, Karima Jackson, Deja Jackson, and Darrel Jackson.

Sarunas was born on March 11, 1990, in Inland Empire, California. He is of Afro-Panamanian descent — his father an African-American from Philadelphia and his mother Panamanian.

He and his girlfriend DomiNque Perry have a daughter named Zennie who was born in 2018.

Sarunas Jackson has no known familial connection with Ice Cube. He and his brother Darius D. Jackson were raised by his stepfather Romel P. Jackson. He has an older step-brother named Marques A. Jackson.

Jackson was a professional basketball player before he became an actor.

Games People Play premiered on BET on April 23 at 10/9c, and from April 30 will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.