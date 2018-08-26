Game of Thrones Season 8 release date information revealed

Game of Thrones Season 8 release date has been a hot topic on social media for a while now. The delay between the final episode of Season 7 and the Season 8 premiere has been hard for fans to deal with. Now, there is finally some news about the Season 8 release date, but it isn’t exactly what fans wanted to hear.

There had been previous Game of Thrones rumors, suggesting that the show would return in time for an April 2019 debut. Instead, it may not be until summer or fall of 2019 that the new Game of Thrones episodes debut on HBO.

“We had seven years to build up to this moment where he finally says no to her. His whole life has been about trying to navigate around her and protect her and do whatever he could to do to be there for her.” – @nikolajcw on #GameofThrones (via @etnow): https://t.co/iOwkX34TBv — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 20, 2018

A report by the Huffington Post presented an interview with Game of Thrones visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer. Bauer stated that they are hard at work on completing the final season of the show. An important piece of information he shared, though, is that the production won’t be done until late May.

What does this all mean? It means that the show isn’t going to be ready for HBO in time to have a late spring debut. That will leave it up to HBO to either make it a summer tentpole or to delay it until fall 2019 in order to get even more eyes for the network.

This all means that it could be more than a year until the Game of Thrones Season 8 release date finally takes place. That’s a long time to wait for a show that is still fresh in the minds of viewers, but it could also give new fans a chance to binge-watch all of the current episodes.

Reviewing the first seven seasons might not be a bad idea for people who have seen every episode as well. At least it will help pass the time until the first Season 8 trailer containing new footage gets released.

Game of Thrones Season 8 episodes will air Sunday nights on HBO sometime in late 2019.