Game of Thrones Season 8: How long are the first two episodes?

We are mere weeks away from Game of Thrones Season 8 invading our eyeballs which means more details about show specifics are being revealed. Such details include episode air dates, major expected battles, and cryptic teasers that reveal just enough to say nothing at all.

Now, thanks to the closeness of the premiere, we have a firm idea of how long the first two episodes will be and it confirms a previous report. We already knew the episodes would run rather long but the runtime length for episodes 1 and 2 might surprise some fans.

How long are the first two episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8?

The exact runtimes for each episode were revealed by the HBO schedule page. Unfortunately, the length isn’t quite as long for the premiere as the runtime for the first episode is clocked in at a meager 54 minutes. The same can be said for episode 2 with HBO’s page showing the runtime at 58 minutes.

Here is an image from the HBO webpage below detailing the specific runtime of the premiere:

That said, it has been said that almost every episode after the first two will run around 80 minutes in length. So the final four episodes should feel epic.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will begin on Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c on HBO.