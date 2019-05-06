Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5 preview: Fans hope for 4th dragon

The Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5 preview has been released by HBO. It is a stoic hint at what’s to come on the show, with scenes showing some of the most important characters still alive on the show.

There are just two episodes left for the series, making nearly every scene important for the final two weeks of the show. Some fans are hoping that a fourth dragon on Game of Thrones will appear, especially after what took place in the last episode.

Rhaegal was killed by the fleet controlled by Euron Greyjoy, leaving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with just one dragon. Or at least that’s what the writers have worked to convince viewers of to this point.

Previously, it was the Night King who killed Viserion and brought him back to take down the Wall. So that leaves just Drogon as the final live dragon that viewers of the HBO show know about.

Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5 preview

Below is the preview for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones.

As seen above, there is no dialogue in the preview for the next episode. It underscores the drama of what is about to take place and shows that there could be some serious moments coming for the Game of Thrones cast.

It’s worth noting that Euron has a worried expression on his face as he looks in the distance. What does he see? Is it a fourth dragon on Game of Thrones? Is it Daenerys returning with Drogon? Is something else coming after Euron’s fleet of ships?

The show is working toward a final battle to determine the fate of the seven kingdoms, but who will be left alive to rule everything? A lot of characters are still left living who may have a claim to the throne, so a lot could take place over the next two weeks.

Building toward the Game of Thrones season finale

The great thing about the Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5 preview is that it doesn’t give a lot of detail. It serves the purpose of teasing fans about the next episode but doesn’t give away anything important.

That allows fans to imagine what might happen during the May 12 episode of the show.

