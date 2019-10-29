Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon announced

As we reported earlier, HBO canceled the Game of Thrones prequel based on the Long Night. However, very quickly after that was announced, new news came from the official HBO Game of Thrones Facebook page.

In the new announcement, HBO will produce the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

House Of The Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel is coming to HBO. The series is co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan… Posted by Game of Thrones on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

What is Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon?

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will see author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) co-create the series for HBO.

Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series.

Sapochnik worked on Game of Thrones, directing episodes like Battle of the Bastards, The Winds of Winter, and The Long Night. He won an Emmy for Battle of the Bastards and was nominated for an Emmy for The Long Night.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s series Fire & Blood, which is set 300 years before the events that occurred in the original HBO series.

The story will tell the tale of the House Targaryen, which means it will be full of the dragonlord ancestors of Daenerys.

There is also a chance that the entire Dance of Dragons civil war will take up a large part of the storyline for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon.

Two years ago, HBO commissioned five different Game of Thrones prequel scripts and the one they liked the best was Jane Goldman’s script based on the Long Night. Goldman made a pilot for her series, but HBO passed on it after that.

Out of the four remaining scripts, House of the Dragon was the next in line for preference.

From the sound of it, even though a pilot has yet to be created, the new Game of Thrones prequel is getting a season order.