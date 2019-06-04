Game of Thrones prequel: Miranda Richardson offers insight into ‘totally different’ series

Fans are still recovering from the massive Game of Thrones-shaped wound left after the conclusion of Season 8. However, there is actually plenty more for Game of Thrones fans to look forward to in the future at HBO.

With some spinoff series still in development, one series has been confirmed to shoot a pilot. Formerly referred to as The Long Night by author George R. R. Martin, according to Comic Book, this prequel series has been given the working title of Bloodmoon. While this has not been officially confirmed by HBO, it adds another layer to the excitement in the lead up to the pilot.

There have been many cast announcements so far for Bloodmoon, one of which is Miranda Richardson. Recently, she gave an interview to Digital Spy that revealed more details about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

Fans already know that Bloodmoon will be set thousands of years prior to the events that recently unfolded in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. And, this is something that is echoed in Richardson’s interview.

Game of Thrones prequel star Miranda Richardson says it will be a “totally different” experience https://t.co/4oigyqrqQQ pic.twitter.com/Yu28qxEAz6 — Game Of Thrones Fans (@gotsfans) June 3, 2019

“I have loved the storytelling in that series [Game of Thrones] and the wish and the will is to continue that, [but] with a totally different set of elements, [and] people,” she told Digital Spy.

As yet, no details have been released about Richardson’s character and the actress has continued to remain tight-lipped about it as well. This is likely because any mention of a name could be considered a spoiler for Bloodmoon. In fact, even mentioning character descriptives could also be considered a spoiler since fans of George R. R. Martin’s book series on which Game of Thrones and Bloodmoon are based are renowned for correctly piecing together information.

However, Richardson did reveal that she was “thrilled” to be a part of the new series, especially considering the prequel has the same base team as Game of Thrones.

“The craftsmen are the same – there is a base team that is the same and their work has been phenomenal throughout. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”

As yet, no release date has been scheduled HBO for the Game of Thrones prequel series.