Gail Katz-Bierenbaum’s murder by husband Robert features on Vanity Fair Confidential

Gail Katz-Bierenbaum vanished without trace on July 7 1985 — but it would be more than 15 years until her husband Robert Bierenbaum was convicted of her murder.

The harrowing case saw respected plastic surgeon Bierenbaum kill his wife by strangulation in their Manhattan apartment. Authorities believe he then dismembered her body using his surgical skills and flew it out to sea in a light aircraft before dumping it in the ocean. Her body has never been found.

Initially Bierenbaum told investigators that graduate student Gail may have been suicidal when she disappeared, and police viewed hers as a missing person’s case because there was no apparent evidence of foul play.

However, her family were convinced she was dead — and believed they knew who was behind her murder. Gail and Bierenbaum had endured a difficult marriage and she had been involved in more than one affair.

It looks at how a pair of dedicated investigators refused to quit on the case until justice was found for Gail and her family. With no body, no witnesses and no forensic evidence, this was no easy task — but their hard work paid off with Bierenbaum being sentenced to 20 years to life in November 2000 after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

