Gabe Brown from Alaskan Bush People is the WORST driver

Gabe Brown tries to drive on Alaskan Bush People this week, and it doesn’t go well.

In a hilarious clip from tonight’s episode, dad Billy takes him for a driving lesson and ends up almost fearing for his life.

After getting in the truck, Gabe — apparently only half joking — at first asks dad Billy which way is left and which is right.

Unsure where to find the accelerator, he then asks where “that go thing is”.

As Gabe pulls away, Billy reminds him that the “object is to keep the front of the car on the road”. But it takes less than a second from when Gabe pulls away before Billy has to tell him: “Slow down, slow down, slow down!”

Moments later Billy yells “brake!”, before telling Gabe to stop completely. As Billy starts to explain the basics again, both father and son can’t help but crack up — with Gabe admitting: “This is going to be exciting!”

Despite it being blazing sun outside, Gabe then accidentally puts on the windscreen wipers as Billy brands him a “jelly-head”.

In an interview with producers, Billy says: “Getting in the car with Gabe is kind of a life-threatening situation.

“We’re not in a parking lot. We’re on roads that have cliffs and there’s not a lot of room for mistake, and he’s got this inherent thing where he wants to go fast.”

Gabe then compares driving a car to a boat, saying: “Cars and boats drive a lot alike, you know, in the way you have a mechanism that turns them.

“But a ship’s wheel, you’ll be like [lots of huge turns of the wheel]…and it will start to move a little.

“In a car it’s like [one tiny turn of the wheel]…and it goes like that! So it’s kind of hard to gauge.”

As they finally come to a halt, Billy is evidently thankful to still be in one piece and sighs: “Oh Lord!”

Tonight’s episode of Alaskan Bush People also sees Gabe’s brother Noah invent a device to rid the family’s land of moles. Meanwhile, the pair’s youngest sister Rain gets given a big responsibility by dad Billy as the construction of a new barn on their Washington homestead gets under way.

Watch the clip of Gabe learning to drive below!

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9/8c on Discovery.