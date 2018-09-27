Chicago Fire saw a huge departure in season 7 of the NBC show. When it comes to Gabby on Chicago Fire, where did she go?

For fans who missed out on last seasons Chicago Fire season 6 finale, Gabby made a huge decision at that time and it affected not only her but her husband on the show — Matt.

When the season 6 finale aired, fans watched as Gabby and Matt had a huge fight — one that involved her making a huge career and life change. Gabby inquired about the possibility of taking on a volunteer paramedic job down in Puerto Rico.

Chicago Fire fans who were hoping that this was just a bump in the road for the couple got a wake-up call when actress Monica Raymund announced that she was leaving the show after six seasons.

Did this mean that Gabby and Matt were calling it quits? Did Gabby leave Chicago Fire and where did she go when all was said and done?

According to showrunner Derek Haas, Gabby did leave Chicago Fire, as season 7 opened a few months after that fateful fight. However, there is still hope.

Haas also said that while Gabby went to Puerto Rico, the couple was not getting divorced. Haas even said that they researched a lot about long-distance relationships in the modern day and that will play into Matt’s story this season.

In the case of Raymond, she chose to leave the show and the writers had to adjust what they had planned to work around her departure. Haas said that he was caught off-guard by the actress’ decision to leave and had to change his plans for the show’s future.

However, fans should not worry about Gabby leaving Chicago Fire because Haas said that this changes Matt’s character a great deal and that change is exciting because it is new.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.