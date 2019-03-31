Future Man Season 3 release date on Hulu, cast, trailer, plot and everything we know so far

Fans are already asking whether there will be a Future Man Season 3 and when it will premiere on Hulu after binge-watching Season 2, which dropped on the streaming service in January 2019.

With fans anticipating news from Hulu about what is next for Josh, Tiger and Wolf on their mission to save the world from the catastrophic Biotic Wars, here is everything you need to know about Future Man Season 3.

We will also be updating this post with news and the latest information about Future Man Season 3.

Will there be Future Man Season 3?

Fans are still waiting for Hulu to confirm the series for a third season. Based on the fact that Hulu officially confirmed the renewal of the show for Season 2 on January 8, 2018, three months after Season 1 premiered on November 14, 2017, fans may have to wait a few months before Hulu confirms the series for yet another season.

Due to the positive critical reviews and favorable audience response that the series received so far, Hulu is widely expected to renew Future Man for Season 3.

The series received favorable critical reviews. Season 1 earned an approval rating of 82 percent (based on 38 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes, with 90% of the audience saying that they liked the series.

So far, Season 2 is earning a perfect approval rating of 100% based on seven critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

On Metacritic, Season 1 earned a Metascore of 70/100 (generally favorable) based on 20 critical reviews.

Future Man Season 3 release date on Hulu

Future Man Season 2 premiered on Hulu on January 11, 2019, more than a year after Season 1 premiered in November 2017.

If Hulu confirms Future Man for Season 3 in the next few months and production begins early enough then fans can expect the next season to premiere early in 2020.

Future Man Season 3 details

Future Man is a comedy TV series created by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producing with Matt Tolmach, Ben Karlin, James Weaver, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir.

The production companies are Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions, Turkeyfoot Productions, and Sony Pictures Television.

The series premiered on Hulu in November 2017 and was renewed for Season 2 in January 2018. Season 2 premiered on January 11, 2019.

The series stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Haley Joel Osment, Glenne Headly, Derek Wilson, and Ed Begley, Jr.

Future Man Season 3 trailer

A trailer for Future Man Season 3 is not yet in sight. Hulu released the trailer for Season 2 in December 2018, about a month before the season premiere. If Hulu follows the same schedule, fans can expect to see the trailer for Season 3 late in 2019 or early 2020.

We will update this post when the trailer for Season 3 drops. Meanwhile, enjoy the trailer for Season 2.

Future Man Season 3 cast

Josh Hutcherson will return as Josh Futturman, a janitor at a research facility who is recruited to save the world after becoming the first player to complete the Biotic Wars video game.

Eliza Coupe is expected to reprise her role as Tiger, a soldier from 152 years in the future who recruits Josh to help avert a catastrophic real-life biotic war in the future.

Derek Wilson will play Wolf, who also travels from the future to recruit Josh.

Future Man: What the series is about

The series follows Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor who thinks he is a failure. But after a session of his favorite game Biotic Wars, he is visited by the game’s main characters, Tiger and Wolf, who want him to help save the world in a real-life Biotic Wars.

Future Man Season 3 plot

In Season 1, our time traveling heroes, John, Tiger, and Wolf, set out to avert a catastrophic Biotic Wars in the future by meddling with the historical timeline. But they find that by averting the catastrophe in one timeline, they only ended up creating another timeline with a different catastrophic ending.

In Season 2, after defeating the villain Doctor Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment), the bumbling heroes find themselves in yet another timeline with an unfavorable ending.

Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off with our heroes embarking on yet another mission to meddle with history.

Future Man Season 1 parodied The Terminator while Season 2 parodied Mad Max.

Co-creators Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir revealed in a recent interview with Metro that they already have a clear picture of the structure of Season 3 and where they want to go if Hulu renews the series for another season.

Hunter suggested that as part of the show’s exploitation of ’80s nostalgia for comedy, they might parody Back to the Future in Season 3.

Back to the Future is a science fiction film trilogy by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale that was first released in 1985.

Future Man Season 2 is currently available streaming on Hulu.