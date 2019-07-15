Fredrik Eklund moves to Los Angeles: Is he quitting MDLNY?

Fredrik Eklund, one of the original stars from Million Dollar Listing New York, is making a big move. Even though he’s usually making big moves in the real estate industry, he has decided to make a personal move. Last week, Fredrik announced that he and Derek Kaplan had packed up their bags and moved to Los Angeles.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise because Fredrik has built a huge following because of his role on Million Dollar Listing New York. Fredrik is usually filming in New York with his co-stars, so this move could influence his storyline on the show.

On Instagram, Fredrik Eklund revealed that fans will follow their journey on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing New York. While his twins and Derek will be located in Los Angeles in their new mansion, Fredrik will be flying back and forth. Now, he has offices in Los Angeles, New York, and even Miami, so he’ll be keeping busy.

Fredrik has always talked about how New York City is his number one love and how the city inspired him when he was a child. Many fans of the show may never have expected him to pack up his bags and move.

It appears that he kept his home in Connecticut and maybe even his apartment in New York. More details about this surprising move may be featured on the upcoming season of the show. There’s been no word on whether Bravo will transition him to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, as that show already has four agents, including the franchise’s only female agent at the present time.

Million Dollar Listing New York Season 8 premieres Thursday, August 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.