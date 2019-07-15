Fredrik Eklund moves to Los Angeles: Is he quitting MDLNY?

Fredrik Eklund, one of the original stars from Million Dollar Listing New York, is making a big move. Even though he’s usually making big moves in the real estate industry, he has decided to make a personal move. Last week, Fredrik announced that he and Derek Kaplan had packed up their bags and moved to Los Angeles.
The news comes as a bit of a surprise because Fredrik has built a huge following because of his role on Million Dollar Listing New York. Fredrik is usually filming in New York with his co-stars, so this move could influence his storyline on the show.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday we moved to Los Angeles. I was a bit emotional seeing the kids so excited to get on the flight. We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below. Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years. You’ll be able to follow our journey on MDLNY this season. The kids and Derek will be here full time and I’ll be going back and forth between LA, NY and even Miami overseeing the teams. I guess I do love airplanes and travel lol. We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing. Today I land running with pitches and the first VIP Top Broker event for an epic new development I’m heading up sales at in West Hollywood – I’m honored to be part of it (more on that very soon). LA has some of the world’s most exciting new development projects coming – vertical living is finally happening here. I’m already back in NY next week. But you can imagine the butterflies I have right now: this weekend we’ll take the kids to the beach for the first time, I went hiking this morning. I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here – at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present. NY is the city that welcomed me first and gave me the platform to grow the business that allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream of also be in LA. John and Julia my partners and extended family have their feet firmly planted in NY with the incredible team there. As you probably can tell, I’m so excited to share all of this with you. Love /Freddy
On Instagram, Fredrik Eklund revealed that fans will follow their journey on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing New York. While his twins and Derek will be located in Los Angeles in their new mansion, Fredrik will be flying back and forth. Now, he has offices in Los Angeles, New York, and even Miami, so he’ll be keeping busy.
Fredrik has always talked about how New York City is his number one love and how the city inspired him when he was a child. Many fans of the show may never have expected him to pack up his bags and move.
It appears that he kept his home in Connecticut and maybe even his apartment in New York. More details about this surprising move may be featured on the upcoming season of the show. There’s been no word on whether Bravo will transition him to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, as that show already has four agents, including the franchise’s only female agent at the present time.
Million Dollar Listing New York Season 8 premieres Thursday, August 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.